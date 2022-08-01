Diarrhoea hits Arunachal, 9 children die in 2 weeks
Itanagar: Nine children in the age group of 3-10 years have died due to a diarrhoea outbreak in a remote circle of Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district over the last two weeks, officials said.
Seven children from Pongkong village and two from Longliang succumbed to the disease in the last fortnight, triggering concern among health authorities and the district administration, they said.
The exact reason is yet to be ascertained, as results of stool and water sample examination are awaited, District Medical Officer Obang Taggu said.
District officials are constantly monitoring the situation while a medical team and an ambulance has been kept on standby at the Lazu community hall.
The situation has improved in the last few days as there have been no reports of more casualties, officials said.
According to the World Health Organisation, diarrhoeal disease is the second leading cause of death in children aged under five.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
CWG: India play out 4-4 draw against England in men's hockey1 Aug 2022 7:17 PM GMT
Indian women ensure historic first CWG medal in 'fours' format1 Aug 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Messi, Neymar score in 4-0 win as PSG win Champions Trophy1 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Panghal, Hussamudin cruise into QFs1 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Achinta's journey from being skilled embroiderer to CWG podium1 Aug 2022 7:14 PM GMT