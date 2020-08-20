'Dhoni illustration of new India where family name doesn't make destiny'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the embodiment of a new India where family name does not make one's destiny in a letter to the enigmatic former captain, who retired from international cricket last week.



A thankful Dhoni shared the letter on his Twitter page on Thursday, his first social media post since the "consider me retired" note on Instagram that stunned the cricket fraternity on Saturday.

"You have been one of the important illustrations of the spirit of new India, where family name does not make young people's destiny but they make their own names and their own destinies," wrote the PM in his letter to the two-time World Cup winner.

"Where we come from does not matter as long as we know where we are headed -- this is the spirit that you have exuded and inspired many youngsters with," he said. Dhoni, who is also an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army, thanked the PM for the

appreciation.

"An Artist, Soldier and Sportsperson what they crave for is appreciation, that their hard work and sacrifice is getting noticed and appreciated by everyone.thanks PM @narendramodi for your appreciation and good wishes," he

wrote.

In the lengthy note to the celebrated cricketer, the PM also lauded the calm demeanour with which Dhoni led the Indian team.