Dharmendra Pradhan & Anurag Thakur address Yuva Samvad 'India@2047'

New Delhi: Union Minister of Education and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur addressed Yuva Samvad "India@2047" in New Delhi on Friday.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik was also present on the occasion. Boxer Nikhat Zareen, Racewalker Priyanka Goswami, Indian Hockey team player P R Sreejesh, Mountaineer Arunima Sinha and Motivational speaker Abha Maryada Banerjee also graced the event. Secretary, Youth Affairs, Sanjay Kumar and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion Pradhan said that in the thousands of years of our history, our Yuva Shakti have taken lead in shaping the destiny of our country.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Baji Rout, Rani Gaidinliu and countless others like them inspired us and led from the front during their prime youth, he added. The world looks at India with great hope, he added. He appreciated Sports and Youth Affairs Ministry for organising Yuva Samvad, especially at such an important time when we are celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and the 75th year of our independence.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Thakur said that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says youth is the engine which drives the nation towards success. Now it is the duty of our youth to guide the country towards the peak of success during Amrit Kaal. In Amrit Kaal, the youth must set Amrit Goals and discharge their duties with responsibility to achieve these goals. Youth have to make largest contribution to nation building,

he added.