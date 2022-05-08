Dhami participates in ground-breaking ceremony of Vishwa Bharti campus in Ramgarh

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Sunday participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the first campus of the Vishwa Bharti Central University at Ramgarh in Nainital to mark the 161st birth anniversary celebrations of Ravindra Nath Tagore.



Paying tribute to Tagore on the occasion, Dhami said he was the first Asian to get the Nobel Prize for literature.

It is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand that he visited Ramgarh five times in the 19th century to write his poetry. Named after the poet, the place visited by him is known as Tagore Top.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown keen interest in establishing a campus of the Vishwa Bharti Central University at Ramgarh and it is an honour for Uttarakhand to have this campus, he said.

The establishment of the the central university in Ramgarh will not only help Uttarakhand emerge as an education hub but also generate employment opportunities for locals and become a new destination for researchers.

The state government has completed formalities for giving 45 acres of land for the campus, and the Centre is in the process of clearing a Detailed Project Report worth Rs 150 crore for the first phase of construction, he said.