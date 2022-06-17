DGCA audits 30 flying training organisations

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday said it has audited 30 out of total 32 flying training organisations (FTOs) in India since March 21 and found them violating multiple safety regulations.



Consequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the approval of one FTO, issued warning letter to two accountable managers, suspended four certified flying instructors (CFIs), three Deputy CFIs and one assistant flying instructor (AFI), its statement noted.

The regulator found in the audit that "the facilities at the airfield/training organization are not being maintained as per the requirements -- runway surface was found worn out, wind sock was found torn or nonstandard."

Aircraft were being operated with faulty or unserviceable instruments such as fuel gauges, stall warning, etc, the DGCA said.

The pre-flight alcohol test regulations were not followed at multiple FTOs, it stated.

"Few of the instructors, student pilots and aircraft maintenance engineers did not undergo BA (breathalyser) test or submit undertaking prior to commencement of duty/exercise of privileges," the DGCA noted.

In few cases, the testing equipment being used were not in compliance with the requirements or calibrated as required, it added.

The DGCA said it observed false-logging in official documents.

"In few cases, dual flight was logged as solo flight and in few other cases, the taxi time was calculated towards the instrument flying time of the student pilot," it added.

There were deficiencies in the ground training of student pilots, it said.

Student pilots were not appropriately briefed and trained on emergencies and essential exercises before being released to operate solo flights, it said.

There was "adhocism in allocation of trainers as trainers were frequently changed and thereby affecting the learning experience of student pilot", the regulator noted.

Emergency response plan was not practiced and contained obsolete contact details, the DGCA said. The emergency response plan is of great importance when an incident occurs.