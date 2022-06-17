Dera Sacha Sauda chief granted month-long parole, leaves Rohtak jail
Chandigarh: Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh walked out of a prison in Haryana's Rohtak Friday morning on a month-long parole.
Haryana's Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala said the 30-day parole was granted by the Rohtak Divisional Commissioner on the recommendation from officials concerned.
According to the minister, Singh had said in his plea he wanted to go to the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat.
A go-ahead from the administration in Baghpat was taken before clearance was given for the parole, the minister said.
"He has been granted a month-long parole and he came out of the prison on Friday," a senior police official from Rohtak told PTI.
The sect chief is serving a 20-year term for raping two women disciples at his ashram in Sirsa, where the Dera is headquartered. He was convicted by a special CBI court in Panchkula in August 2017.
Earlier in February, he was given 21-day furlough which was just days ahead of the assembly polls in Punjab.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had then rejected any link between the sect leader's release and the Punjab elections. The Dera chief had then stayed in Gurugram with his family.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt committed to make sure capital expenditure continues to support...17 Jun 2022 8:24 AM GMT
Agnipath protests: Railways says 200 train affected so far, 35...17 Jun 2022 8:23 AM GMT
HC rejects plea from Nalini, Ravichandran accused in Rajiv Gandhi...17 Jun 2022 8:21 AM GMT
Prophet remarks row: Shutdown in parts of Srinagar17 Jun 2022 8:19 AM GMT
Unidentified agitators indulge in arson at Secunderabad Rly station...17 Jun 2022 7:30 AM GMT