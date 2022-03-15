Delhi Police recovers ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has recovered the mobile phone of former BJP MP Vijay Goel and arrested a 22-year-old man who had snatched it from him, and another person whom it was sold to, official said Tuesday.



Sajan, a resident of Daryaganj, had allegedly snatched Goel's phone last evening when he was going from Daryaganj towards the Red Fort through the Upper Subhash Marg, police had said.

Sajan, who had allegedly snatched Goel's phone from him near the Red Fort in north Delhi, was arrested from Daryaganj area, they said.

Describing the incident, Deputy Commissioners of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi had said Monday that around 6.45 pm, when Goel's car reached near the Jama Masjid metro station, a person wearing blue shirt and white cap came towards him, snatched his phone from his hand and fled.

Police said they have registered a case and began their investigation.

Police said they examined more than 100 CCTV cameras to evolve an outline of the snatcher, which helped them zero in on him and finally arrest him.

The snatcher had changed his clothes and the pair he wore during the incident has been recovered, Kalsi said Tuesday.

After his arrest, Sajan disclosed to the police that he had sold the mobile phone to a person name Mohammad Asif (23), a native of Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh, for Rs 2,200, according to the officer.

At his instance, Asif has also been arrested, the DCP said, adding the 23-year-old works as a helper in a shop.

The snatched mobile phone has been recovered from Asif, police said, adding that Sajan was previously involved in four cases of snatching and Arms Act.