Delhi HC fines ex-CBI director over plea to restore Twitter blue tick
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on former interim Director of CBI M Nageswara Rao challenging the action of Twitter to remove his verification tag, blue tick, from microblogging website account.
Justice Yashwant Varma noted that on April 7 also, a plea with similar prayers was disposed of by the court by giving liberty to Rao to re-apply for a verification tag.
"This court takes note that there was absolutely no justification which warranted the writ petition to be filed bearing in mind that the earlier writ petition was disposed of on April 7, the court said.
On April 7, the court granted liberty to Rao to pursue appropriate remedies in case any adverse decision is made by Twitter.
The plea said that in pursuance of the court's order, he reapplied for the Verification Tag, however, the Verification Tag attached to his Twitter handle was not re-instated till date after which he filed the fresh petition. The court said Twitter must be recognised to have at least taken a reasonable time to decide on the representation.
"The petition is thus dismissed with Rs 10,000 costs," the court said.
Rao, a retired IPS officer, said his account on Twitter did contain a blue tick but the same was removed in March 2022.
In his plea, he had also sought directions to the Centre to designate or earmark one or more Compliance and Grievance officers within the Ministry exclusively to handle grievances or complaints from users of Social Media platforms relating to compliance to the law and rules including verification of user identity.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Secure 'shivling' area but don't stop Namaz, says SC17 May 2022 7:31 PM GMT
WPI inflation in April jumps to record 15.08%; food, fuel prices bite17 May 2022 7:30 PM GMT
India to allow wheat export shipments awaiting customs nod17 May 2022 7:28 PM GMT
Question TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, wife in Kolkata, SC tells ED17 May 2022 7:27 PM GMT
India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM17 May 2022 7:26 PM GMT