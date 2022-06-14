Defence Min: Process for appointment of CDS underway
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the appointment of the new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be made soon and that the process for it is underway.
The post of CDS has been lying vacant since General Bipin Rawat's death in a helicopter crash on December 8 last year.
"The appointment of the CDS will be made soon. The process for it is underway," the defence minister said during a media briefing here on the rollout of the "Agnipath" recruitment scheme for the armed forces.
According to the new rules, any serving or retired lieutenant general, air marshal and vice-admiral under the age of 62 years will be eligible for appointment to the post of CDS.
The three-star officers are now eligible to become the CDS, along with the serving chiefs of the three services, according to the changes made to the Army, Air Force and Navy Acts.
General Rawat took charge as India's first CDS on January 1, 2020 with a mandate to bring convergence in the functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and bolster the country's overall military prowess.
Another key mandate of the CDS was to facilitate the restructuring of the military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through the establishment of theatre commands.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
IPL Media Rights deal fetches Rs 48,390 crore revenue14 Jun 2022 7:35 PM GMT
Praveen Chitravel leaps to third best ever mark by an Indian to win...14 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
India qualify for Asian Cup with one match left14 Jun 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Sindhu, Praneeth bow out of Indonesia Open14 Jun 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Serena gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon14 Jun 2022 7:32 PM GMT