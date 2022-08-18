Defamation case: Court asks jailed Sena MP Sanjay Raut to appear before it via video conference
Mumbai: A magistrate court here on Thursday directed Arthur Jail authorities to produce Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut before it through video conferencing in connection with a defamation complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya.
Raut was lodged at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
The Sewri metropolitan magistrate, hearing the defamation case filed by the BJP leader's wife, asked the jail authorities to produce Raut before the court at 12 noon on Thursday, her lawyer Vivekanand Gupta said.
Medha Somaiya in her complaint alleged that Raut had made baseless and completely defamatory allegations against her and her husband, accusing them of being involved in a scam worth Rs 100 crore over the construction and maintenance of some public toilets under the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation in Thane.
She has urged the court to begin proceedings against Raut on the charges of defamation as defined under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code.
