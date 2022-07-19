DCW issues notice to Safdarjung Hospital after woman delivers baby outside its emergency wing
New Delhi:The Delhi Commission for Women on Tuesday issued a notice to Safdarjung Hospital here after a woman delivered her baby outside its emergency wing as she was allegedly denied admission by the Centre-run facility, and sought a report in the matter.
This comes after a video of the woman delivering her baby went viral on social media. The Union health ministry has also sought a report from the hospital in the matter.
In the video, some women are seen standing around the pregnant woman with a saree, covering her during the delivery. Some nurses are also seen at the spot.
The woman's relatives are heard alleging that the hospital did not admit her on Monday and she spent the night outside its emergency department.
The hospital has also initiated an inquiry into the incident, according to sources.
The Delhi Commission for Women said taking suo-motu cognisance of the video, it has issued a notice to Safdarjung Hospital seeking details of its inquiry report and action taken against its staff for alleged medical negligence.
The commission said it has also sought an action taken report from the hospital by July 25.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said now the woman, a resident of Khera, Ghaziabad, and her baby have been admitted to the hospital and both are doing well. They are being treated under a senior doctor in the gynaecology department.
