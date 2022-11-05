Cyrus Mistry accident: 'Could not merge car into second lane of road'

Mumbai: Darius Pandole, who survived the car accident in which industrialist Cyrus Mistry died, told the police that his wife Dr Anahita who was driving the Mercedes-Benz car, could not merge the vehicle into the second lane from the third lane of the road that turned narrow near the Surya river bridge in Maharashtra's Palghar, an official said.

The statement of Darius Pandole (60) was recorded on Tuesday by the officials of the Kasa police station in Palghar, under whose jurisdiction the accident took place on September 4.

Former Tata Sons chairman Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed after the car hit the railing of the bridge.