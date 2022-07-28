Crops on thousands of acres submerged in Hry: Hooda
chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded an immediate solution to the problem of water logging in the fields. Hooda said farmers in many areas of the state including Kaithal, Hisar, Bhiwani, Ambala, Sirsa, Rohtak, Jind, Sonipat, Kurukshetra, Karnal, and Fatehabad have been
hit by the problem of water logging.
"Thousands of acres of farmers' crops have been submerged. More than a week has gone by but the government did not take any steps for draining out the water from the fields.
Due to the rains of the last few days, thousands of acres of paddy, cotton and jowar crops have been badly damaged. Heavy rain is forecast in the coming days. In such a situation, farmers fear that this problem may amplify in the coming days," Hooda said.
Hooda expressed fears that a large part of the farmer's crop will get waterlogged due to the weather and the neglect of the government if the situation continues and the government does not take any immediate steps to bring relief to the farmers.
"This will have a major impact on the production of crops including paddy, cotton, sugarcane, and jowar. This going to add to the problems of the farmers who are already facing huge losses," he said.
"The farmer is facing the wrath of nature for the last several cropping seasons, but despite the announcement of the government and crop insurance scheme, the farmers could not get the compensation.
It is once again clear that the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is not proving beneficial for the farmers," Hooda further added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
'Delhi children to gather to form world's largest tricolour on Aug 4'28 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Govt aims for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure28 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
SC to hear AAP's plea challenging MCD poll postponement on Aug 528 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
L-G Saxena gives DMs instructions for more seamless revenue...28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'New road markings to come up on lines of global street design'28 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT