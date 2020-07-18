Covid: 31.6 lakh people in quarantine across India

New Delhi: A whopping 31.6 lakh people are currently in quarantine across the country as authorities made concerted efforts to check the spread of the novel coronavirus which has infected over 10 lakh people so far, officials said on Friday.



Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of people in quarantine among states, followed by Maharashtra, they said.

According to the latest available official estimate, more than 11 lakh people are in quarantine in Uttar Pradesh, 7.27 lakh in Maharashtra, 3.25 lakh in Gujarat and 2.4 lakh in Odisha. A total of 31.6 lakh people are currently in institutional and home quarantine across India, a Union Home Ministry official said.

Suspected COVID-19 patients, asymptomatic and mild positive cases, and high-risk contacts of infected people are being kept in quarantine to curb the virus spread, officials said.

Some states such as Uttar Pradesh and Assam don't allow home quarantine.

In Delhi, mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients are allowed home quarantine and they are being constantly monitored by experts through telephone or video calls.

As many as 49,907 people are in quarantine in Haryana, 46,969 in Tamil Nadu, 41,0621 in Chhattisgarh and 25,307 in Punjab. According to the estimate, 24,497 people are quarantined in Jharkhand, 17,858 in Karnataka, 14,596 in Delhi and 8,799 in Assam.

The Home Ministry officials said states and union territories which are showing positive trends in terms of controlling the spread of the novel virus are Delhi, Kerala, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The states where worrying trends continue are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Karnataka, another official said.

The total coronavirus cases in the country surged to 10,03,832, while death toll mounted to 25,602 as on Friday. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases at 2,84,281 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,56,369, Delhi at 1,18,645, Karnataka at 51,422, Gujarat at 45,481, Uttar Pradesh at 43,441 and Telangana at 41,018.