Covid 2nd wave retreating in Himachal: Govt

Shimla: With the positivity rate declining to 12.9 percent against 38.4, Himachal Pradesh government said on Monday that Covid-19 second wave is retreating, which is also reflected by daily fatalities dropping down to 19 against 69-70 about a week back.



Kangra, one of the most affected districts still reported the highest number of deaths, which was 8. Shimla reported four deaths. Youngest person to die of Covid was a 29-year-old male in Solan.

The number of daily positive cases have also dropped significantly to 865 against 3800 to 4000 in the week between May 10 and May 16.

With this, the state government on Monday also started the process of unlocking, allowing opening of the markets and government offices; although educational institutions and transport services are still suspended.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made a strong appeal to the people to strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour and realise that any lapse on their part could prove fatal.

Till May 31, 3126 persons, nearly 15 percent of these young, have lost their lives between May 10 and May 15 with a total of 1,89,559 persons being infected by the Coronavirus in the state. The number of active cases has notably declined to 13,621 as on May 31.

Himachal Pradesh had witnessed a peak in the Covid cases between May 10 and May 16 when districts viz Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi and Una reported a highest number of deaths and daily positive cases.

Other districts like Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Shimla, Simaur and Solan saw a peak upto May 9 while Lahaul-Spiti attained its peak till May 2.

Dr Nipun Jindal, special secretary (Health), said "There has been a decrease in the number of cases in the last two weeks across all the districts of the state. The positivity rate is 12.9 percent."

Dr Jindal said there has been some easing of restrictions in the last couple of days but all the citizens must follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour i.e. use of mask, social distancing and hand hygiene so that a resurgence is not seen in the disease pattern.