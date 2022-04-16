Millennium Post
COVID-19: Thane district reports two cases

BY PTI16 April 2022 6:35 AM GMT
Thane: With the addition of two coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 7,08,875, an official said on Saturday.

These cases were reported on Friday.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,889.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload stood at 1,63,603, while the death toll is 3,407, another official said.

PTI

PTI


