COVID-19 testing facility for lawyers at Mumbai family court

Mumbai: The family court at Bandra in Mumbai, which has resumed regular hearings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has made arrangements for antigen tests of lawyers and litigants before entering the premises.

A circular issued initially on Monday by the office of principal judge made it mandatory for lawyers and litigants to take the antigen test before entering the family court premises, but a revised circular later in the day said the test is not compulsory.

The revised circular requested lawyers and litigants to come forward on their own and use the testing facility to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Officials of theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be setting up a testing counter on the ground floor of the court building, the circular said.

Regular hearings at the family court began on Monday following the standard operating procedures issued by the administration.



