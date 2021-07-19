COVID-19: Puducherry reports less than 50 new cases after more than four months

Puducherry: The union territory of Puducherry logged 42 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, the first time in four months it came down below the fifty mark.

The 42 new infections took the overall tally to 1,19,745, Director of the Department of Health S Mohan Kumar said on Monday.

He said this was the first time after more than four months that Puducherry recorded less than 50 new cases.

The Puducherry region reported 36 of the fresh cases, followed by Karaikal (three), Yanam (two) and Mahe (one).

They were identified at the end of the examination of 5,243 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM, he said.

Puducherry and its outlying regions did not report any fresh fatality during the last 24 hours and the fatalities remained at 1,778.

The number of active cases stood at 1,041 with 183 in hospitals and the remaining 858 in home isolation.

Mohan Kumar said 125 patients recovered and were discharged on Monday.

The overall recoveries stood at 1,16,926.

He said 14,32,086 samples have been examined so far and it was found that 12,23,127 of them were negative.

The test positivity rate was less than one per cent (0.80 per cent) while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.48 per cent and 97.65 per cent respectively.

The Director said 37,691 healthcare workers and 22,949 frontline workers were vaccinated so far.

He said that 4.51 lakh people belonging to the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated so far.

In all, the Department of Health has vaccinated so far 6,39,181 people including those who were administered the second dose.