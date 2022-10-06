COVID-19: MP logs 15 new cases, one death; active count at 111

Bhopal: The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh increased to 10,54,385 on Wednesday with the detection of 15 fresh cases, a health official said.



The death toll increased to 10,773 after one more person succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 15 to touch 10,43,501, leaving the state with 111 active cases, the official said.

With 3,185 samples examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 3,00,62,232, he added.

A government release said 13,31,83,932 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including six on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,385, new cases 15, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,501, active cases 111, number of tests so far 3,00,62,232.