Covid 19 latest: India's recovery rate crosses 40% mark for the first time

The recovery rate of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease in India has gone past 40% for the first time as per the data released by the health ministry on Thursday.

The recovery rate was recorded at 38.73% on Tuesday and Thursday's recovery rate of 40.32%, indicates a rise of 1.59% over the last 48 hours.

India registered 5,609 cases between Tuesday and Wednesday to register a total of 1,12,359 cases of Covid-19 infections till date, of these 63,624 are active cases—infected currently—while 45,299 infected patients have been cured. 3,435 people have succumbed to the disease so far.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi and Rajasthan remain the four worst affected states with Maharshtra's tally of positive cases within touching distance of the 40,000 mark. The western state alone accounts for almost the combined tally of positive cases from the other top four states.

The government has been pointing out that India, despite featuring among the 15 worst affected countries, has a good recovery rate and a low death rate when compared to others in the group.



On Tuesday, a senior health ministry official had said that the country's recovery rate at 38.73% was achieved due to timely detection aided by effective surveillance of cases.

The government had also offered data analysis to point out that the contagion's growth rate was slowed down considerably in India due to timely restrictions such as lockdown.



On Tuesday, it added that India had seen 0.2 deaths/lakh population compared to approximately 4.1 deaths/lakh population for the rest of the world.

India has also ramped up its testing capacity with gradual increase in the number of labs to be able to test over 100,00 samples a day now. According to the latest figures, a total of 2,615,920 samples have been tested in the country, including 1,03,532 samples, tested in the last 24 hours.

There are 3,027 dedicated Covid Hospitals and Health Centres across the country along with 6,50,930 Covid Care Centres.

(Input and image from hindustantimes.com)