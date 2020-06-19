COVID-19: J-K records two more deaths
Srinagar: Two more COVID-19 patients died at a hospital here, taking the number of fatalities due to the novel coronavirus in the Union Territory to 74, officials said on Friday.
Both the deaths took place at SKIMS hospital in Soura area of the city here, the officials said.
A 79-year-old man from Nowshera area of Srinagar, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at 11:15 pm on Thursday night, the officials said.
They said the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 8 and was suffering from hypertension, hypothyroidism, with bilateral chest infiltrate.
He had contact history with a positive patient, they said.
In another death at the hospital, an 80-year-old man from Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district passed away at 9 am in Friday, the officials said.
They said the patient suffering from hypertension and cardiac failure was admitted to the hospital on June 17.
His sampling was done that day only and the report returned as positive the next day, they added.
