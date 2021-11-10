COVID-19 case doubling rate improves to 3,196 days in Navi Mumbai

Thane: The doubling time of COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai town of Maharashtra has improved to 3,196 days as against 3,000 days a month ago, civic officials said on Wednesday.



The number of active cases also came down considerably to 308 on November 8, as compared to 11,605 on April 11 this year during the second wave of COVID-19, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said in a release.

During Diwali festival last week, 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Navi Mumbai on November 5, which was the lowest number since the outbreak of the pandemic, he said.

NMMC's medical officer of health Dr Pramod Patil told PTI that after the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the COVID-19 case doubling rate was about 30 days.

The doubling rate slowed down to 3,000 a month ago, and has now further improved to 3,196 days, he said.

This was possible due to various measures undertaken by the civic body to curb the spread of the virus, and step up vaccination along with other preventive measures, he said.

Bangar said though the number of COVID-19 cases has come down in Navi Mumbai, citizens should not discontinue the use of masks and appealed to people to follow all safety measures against the viral infection.

He during during four days of the festival last week, COVID-19 testing continued uninterrupted when the NMMC conducted around 4,000 tests daily.

The testing was later increased and now around 7,000 tests were being done per day, he said.

He said the vaccination against COVID-19 also continued during the Diwali festival at four civic hospitals in Navi Mumbai.