'Countdown begins for launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01'

Bengaluru: The countdown for the November 7 launch of earth observation satellite EOS-01 along with nine international customer satellites on board launch vehicle PSLV-C49 has begun, ISRO said on Friday.

The launch is scheduled at 15:02 Hrs IST on Saturday.

"PSLV-C49/EOS-01 Mission: The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C49/EOS-01 mission commenced today at 13:02 Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said on Friday.

Indias Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle in its 51st mission (PSLV-C49), will launch EOS-01 as primary satellite along with nine international customer satellites.

EOS-01 is an earth observation satellite intended for applications in agriculture, forestry and disaster management support, ISRO has said.

The customer satellites are being launched under commercial agreement with NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Department of Space, it said.

The customer satellites include one from Lithuania for technology demonstration, and four each from Luxembourg and USA for maritime applications and multi-mission remote sensing

respectively.