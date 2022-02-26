Coronavirus: Thane district reports 59 new cases, one death

Thane: The COVID-19 tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose by 59 to 7,08,197, an official said on Saturday.



These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of one person during the day, the death toll in the district increased to 11,873.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has grown to 1,63,360, while the death toll is 3,391, another official said.