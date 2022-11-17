'Conspiracies against me will be foiled'

Ranchi: A day ahead of his appearance before the ED in a money laundering case, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Wednesday slammed the BJP and said that every conspiracy hatched against him will be thwarted.



In view of the ED's summons, the ruling UPA in the state is holding back-to-back meetings. JMM is holding a separate meeting, while Congress has called a party legislators' meeting in the evening.

Soren slammed the BJP for the federal agency's summons but did not name it. "By hook or by crook, they want to remove me from power. I will foil their conspiracy."

He was speaking at a 'Milan Samaroh' in the chief minister's residence where a former BJP legislator of Giridih district, Jai Prakash Verma joined Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with his supporters. Some RJD leaders too joined the JMM at the programme. Soren said, "We got a separate state (in 2000) after a long battle. But for about 20 years it remained in the hands of those (BJP) who never thought of the benefit of the state and who have nothing to do with Jal-Jungal-Jamin (land) and tribals.