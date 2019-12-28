Congress seeks SIT probe in death of 2 Andhra youths in Goa

Panaji: The main opposition party in Goa, the Congress, on Saturday demanded an SIT probe by a retired High Court judge into the mysterious deaths of two Andhra Pradesh youngsters outside the Sunburn Klassique EDM festival venue in North Goa on Friday evening.

"The two deaths should be probed by a Special Investigation Team headed by a retired High Court judge. This is not the first time that a youngster has died in suspicious circumstances in EDM festivals held in Goa," Goa Congress spokesperson Trajano D'Mello told a press conference in Panaji.

Two youths from Hyderabad, both of them friends, fainted and collapsed while waiting outside the festival venue at Vagator beach village in North Goa on Friday evening.

While the police have suspected the deaths due to drug overdose, more clarity on the issue would be available after post-mortem formalities are conducted on Saturday.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, a doctor of alternative medicine himself, has said that one of the deaths could have occurred due to heart attack.

"When the post-mortem report is not out, how is the CM saying he knows the cause of the death? Is he trying to give directions to the investigation?" D'Mello said.

In the past decade, at least four persons had died due to drug overdose in various EDM festivals in the state.