Congress plans to take asset monetisation issue to people

New Delhi: Upping the ante against the government over its asset monetisation pipeline scheme, the Congress plans to take the issue to the grassroots level with a series of press conferences by its leaders across the country. The opposition party alleged the Union Government resorting to selling "family silver" proves the "gross incompetence" of the Modi Cabinet in effectively managing the Indian economy.



"The country is talking about friend-monopoly," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said with the hashtag "IndiaOnSale" on Twitter to attack the government.

Speaking in the same vein, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of his "crony friends".

"The aim is to profit crony friends. Modi ji is committed to welfare of his friends and the assets of the country are no more in safe hands," he said.

He also alleged that to rub salt on the wounds of common people who are suffering amid a declining GDP growth, the prime minister has been extracting hard-earned money from their pockets and filling his own coffers.

"He has now decided to sell the country's valuable assets worth Rs 6 lakh crore -- roads, rail, mines, telecom, power, gas, airports, ports, sports stadium and whatnot," the Congress spokesperson alleged.

As part of its nationwide plan to take the issue to the common people, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik will address the media in Guwahati in Assam on August 31 and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on September 1 in Hyderabad, party sources said,

The series of press conferences started with Rahul Gandhi holding the first in Delhi earlier this week.

Besides Wasnik, another prominent member of the 'Group of 23' leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi seeking a Congress overhaul - Shashi Tharoor - has also been roped in and he will address the media in Kashmir. Another leader Sachin Pilot, who revolted against the party's own government in Rajasthan, will address the media in Bangalore, while Milind Deora will hold a press conference in Cochin.

Senior leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram will hold a press conference on September 3 in Mumbai while Ajay Maken in Raipur on the same day.

A host of other Congress leaders will address the media including Bhupesh Baghel in Lucknow and Digivjaya Singh in Patna.