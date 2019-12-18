Congregational prayers held at J-K's Jamia Masjid for first time since Aug 5
Srinagar: Congregational prayers were held on Wednesday at the historic Jamia Masjid here for the first time since the Centre abrogated certain provisions of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union territories.
The authorities had sealed all the entry points to the mosque on August 5, the day the government announced the two decisions.
"Congregational prayers were offered at Jamia Masjid in the afternoon after a gap of 136 days," officials said.
It is for the first time since August 5 that prayers were offered collectively at the mosque in Nowhatta area of the city.
Though security restrictions in the area were lifted after a few weeks, local residents had refused to offer prayers in the mosque till the heavy deployment of security forces around it was removed.
The presence of security forces in the area has been reduced in view of improvement in the situation.
Friday congregational prayers have not been held at the mosque for the past 19 weeks -- the longest gap in over 50 years.
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Murder accused killed in UP courtroom: 18 cops suspended18 Dec 2019 5:31 PM GMT
Karnataka minister wants closure of 'Indira Canteens'18 Dec 2019 5:30 PM GMT
MLAs in MP resolve to make assets public by June every18 Dec 2019 5:29 PM GMT
Heritage Festival brings various flavours of India18 Dec 2019 5:28 PM GMT
US House of Representatives meet to impeach Prez Trump18 Dec 2019 5:26 PM GMT