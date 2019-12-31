Cong to observe 'hunger strike' on New Year
New Delhi: The Congress' Delhi unit on Monday said it will observe a 12-hour "hunger strike" on New Year in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), economic slowdown and unemployment.
The "hunger strike" will be observed at Connaught Place starting 6 pm on Tuesday.
"There is anger among the people over the CAA. The entire country is reeling under slowdown and unemployment. People in unauthorised colonies have been deceived. There's no reason to celebrate the New Year," said Delhi Congress' campaign committee chairman Kirti Azad.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Security beefed-up in city on New Year's eve31 Dec 2019 11:16 AM GMT
Kejriwal solely responsible for Delhi's 'poor' ranking in...31 Dec 2019 11:12 AM GMT
Sever cold wave continues in UP, temp touches zero degrees...31 Dec 2019 10:50 AM GMT
Finance Minister unveils Rs 102 lakh crore of infra...31 Dec 2019 10:48 AM GMT
2 more confirmed dead, several missing in Aus bushfires31 Dec 2019 10:31 AM GMT