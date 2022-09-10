Cong to issue delegates' list on Sept 20 for prez post contenders

new delhi: Anyone wanting to file nomination for the post of Congress president will be able see the list of the over 9,000 delegates at the AICC's central election authority office from September 20, senior party leader Madhusudan Mistry said on Saturday.



The announcement came in the wake of five MPs writing a letter to Mistry raising concerns about their inability to see who all are allowed to vote and nominate among the delegates.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who was among the five MPs who had written to Mistry, said he had spoken with Mistry, the party's central election authority chief, to end the "controversy" that arose after a "malicious leak" of their letter to him.

He stressed that they were seeking clarification, not confrontation, and attached Mistry's letter too in his tweet.

In his letter, Mistry said if anyone desires to get nominations from 10 supporters from different states, the list of all 9,000-plus delegates will be available in his office at AICC, Delhi from September 20 (11 AM to 6 PM), before they file their nomination on September 24.

They can come and choose their 10 supporters or delegates from the list and obtain their signature for nomination, Mistry said in his reply to Lok Sabha members Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Bordoloi, and Abdul Khaleque, who had written to him.

In a joint letter to Mistry dated September 6, the five MPs had expressed concern about the "transparency and fairness" in the election for the party's top post, and sought that the list of the PCC delegates that make up the electoral college be provided to all electors and potential candidates.

They had said this list must be made available in order to verify who is entitled to nominate a candidate and who is entitled to vote.