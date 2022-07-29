Cong, TMC, AAP 'three musketeers of corruption': alleges BJP; demands Satyendar Jain's removal

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday alleged that AAP was one of "three musketeers of corruption" along with TMC and Congress and questioned why Arvind Kejriwal is not sacking Satyendar Jain from the Delhi government.



A day after TMC removed Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the school jobs scam case, as a minister in charge of several heavyweight portfolios including commerce and industry, the BJP stepped up its attack against AAP over Jain, who is also in ED custody.

"Today, I want to tell you the story of the third musketeer of corruption, AAP. A few days ago the party leader came on TV and said that he has seen all the files of Jain and the minister is staunchly honest. Whereas Delhi High Court has established that Jain is corrupt and has a criminal background," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said while addressing a press conference at his party headquarters.

Alleging that Congress was the "first and the oldest musketeer of corruption", Poonawalla said,"its leaders remain silent in front of ED but get violent on roads."

He also accused TMC of being the "second musketeer" of corruption and alleged TMC means "too much corruption, " which is its model of governance in West Bengal.



