Cong, TMC, AAP 'three musketeers of corruption': alleges BJP; demands Satyendar Jain's removal
New Delhi: The BJP on Friday alleged that AAP was one of "three musketeers of corruption" along with TMC and Congress and questioned why Arvind Kejriwal is not sacking Satyendar Jain from the Delhi government.
A day after TMC removed Partha Chatterjee, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the school jobs scam case, as a minister in charge of several heavyweight portfolios including commerce and industry, the BJP stepped up its attack against AAP over Jain, who is also in ED custody.
"Today, I want to tell you the story of the third musketeer of corruption, AAP. A few days ago the party leader came on TV and said that he has seen all the files of Jain and the minister is staunchly honest. Whereas Delhi High Court has established that Jain is corrupt and has a criminal background," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said while addressing a press conference at his party headquarters.
Alleging that Congress was the "first and the oldest musketeer of corruption", Poonawalla said,"its leaders remain silent in front of ED but get violent on roads."
He also accused TMC of being the "second musketeer" of corruption and alleged TMC means "too much corruption, " which is its model of governance in West Bengal.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Adhir writes to President Murmu, apologises for his 'rashtrapatni'...29 July 2022 1:40 PM GMT
Duty of president to follow all constitutional principles even after...29 July 2022 11:52 AM GMT
High fuel costs could lead to tariff hike: CESC29 July 2022 11:50 AM GMT
Cong, TMC, AAP 'three musketeers of corruption': alleges BJP; demands...29 July 2022 11:49 AM GMT
I am a victim of conspiracy: Partha Chatterjee29 July 2022 10:31 AM GMT