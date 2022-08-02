Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Cong leaders urge Maha Dy CM Fadnavis to scrap delimitation, demarcation of civic wards in Mumbai
Nation

Cong leaders urge Maha Dy CM Fadnavis to scrap delimitation, demarcation of civic wards in Mumbai

BY PTI2 Aug 2022 10:29 AM GMT
Cong leaders urge Maha Dy CM Fadnavis to scrap delimitation, demarcation of civic wards in Mumbai
X

Mumbai: A delegation of Congress leaders met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday with a demand to scrap the demarcation and delimitation of civic wards in Mumbai.

Without naming the Shiv Sena, Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora, who led the delegation, said it was "immoral" and against the Constitution to undertake delimitation and demarcation of wards for the benefit of one party.

The Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had increased the number of civic wards from 227 to 236 by merging, splitting and redrawing boundaries. The civic body last week conducted a lottery for deciding reserved seats in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and other categories ahead of the civic polls which are due this year.

The BMC is the most prestigious and richest civic body in the country and the elections for it should be conducted in an impartial manner, Deora said.

"So for free and fair polls, we met Fadnavisji and demanded that the delimitation and demarcation of wards be scrapped," he said.

Congress MLAs Amin Patel, Zeeshan Ahmad, the party's leader in the BMC Ravi Raja and other corporators were also present during the meeting, the party leader said.


PTI

PTI


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
ED raid on office of National Herald face-saving exercise: CM Gehlot

ED raid on office of National Herald face-saving exercise: CM Gehlot

AAP announces first list of 10 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

AAP announces first list of 10 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

Kerala court grants anticipatory bail to author Civic Chandran in sexual harassment case

Kerala court grants anticipatory bail to author Civic Chandran in sexual harassment case

6 Army jawans booked in Rajasthan after man admitted by them in hospital dies

6 Army jawans booked in Rajasthan after man admitted by them in hospital dies

MP: Three killed after motorcycle hits road divider in Tikamgarh

MP: Three killed after motorcycle hits road divider in Tikamgarh

Stubble burning: States asked to ensure non-stop supply of paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation

Stubble burning: States asked to ensure non-stop supply of paddy straw for ex-situ utilisation

Bengal: 10 pilgrims die of electrocution

Bengal: 10 pilgrims die of electrocution

Parl passes Bill to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction

Parl passes Bill to ban funding of weapons of mass destruction

'Job to every youth in Guj'

GST collection up by 24%, Excise by 41% in first four months: Punjab Finance Minister

GST collection up by 24%, Excise by 41% in first four months: Punjab Finance Minister

Jharkhand lawyer held in Kolkata, Rs 50 lakh seized from him

Jharkhand lawyer held in Kolkata, Rs 50 lakh seized from him

India to be part of 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia

India to be part of 17-nation air combat exercise in Australia

TMC slams Centre in Parl over rising fuel prices

TMC slams Centre in Parl over rising fuel prices

Share it
X
X