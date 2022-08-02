Cong leaders urge Maha Dy CM Fadnavis to scrap delimitation, demarcation of civic wards in Mumbai
Mumbai: A delegation of Congress leaders met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday with a demand to scrap the demarcation and delimitation of civic wards in Mumbai.
Without naming the Shiv Sena, Congress leader and former Union minister Milind Deora, who led the delegation, said it was "immoral" and against the Constitution to undertake delimitation and demarcation of wards for the benefit of one party.
The Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had increased the number of civic wards from 227 to 236 by merging, splitting and redrawing boundaries. The civic body last week conducted a lottery for deciding reserved seats in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and other categories ahead of the civic polls which are due this year.
The BMC is the most prestigious and richest civic body in the country and the elections for it should be conducted in an impartial manner, Deora said.
"So for free and fair polls, we met Fadnavisji and demanded that the delimitation and demarcation of wards be scrapped," he said.
Congress MLAs Amin Patel, Zeeshan Ahmad, the party's leader in the BMC Ravi Raja and other corporators were also present during the meeting, the party leader said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Cong leaders urge Maha Dy CM Fadnavis to scrap delimitation,...2 Aug 2022 10:29 AM GMT
ED raid on office of National Herald face-saving exercise: CM Gehlot2 Aug 2022 10:27 AM GMT
AAP announces first list of 10 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls2 Aug 2022 10:26 AM GMT
Kerala court grants anticipatory bail to author Civic Chandran in...2 Aug 2022 9:58 AM GMT
Law on senior citizens to ensure they enjoy twilight years in peace:...2 Aug 2022 9:56 AM GMT