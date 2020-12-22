Cong leaders pay rich tributes to Vora

New Delhi: Congress leaders paid rich tributes to Motilal Vora, who died on Monday, with party president saying his life was a shining example of public service and unparalleled commitment to the Congress ideology.



Vora died at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications a day after he completed 92 years.

In her condolence message, Sonia Gandhi said Vora's demise has left a huge void that would be difficult to fill.

"His life is a shining example of public service and unparalleled commitment to the Congress ideology. We will always miss his guidance and his selfless service," she said.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh in a letter to Vora's son said Vora was a true Congress leader with a lot of administrative and political experience.

"In his death our country has lost a veteran Congress leader and an excellent administrator. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Singh said in his letter.

Condoling Vora's demise, Rahul Gandhi said, "Vora ji was a true Congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love and condolences to his family and friends."

Rahul Gandhi in his letter to Arun Vora said the party has lost a veteran leader whose remarkable contribution would be remembered.

"In his illustrious political journey spanning over several decades, his fierce commitment to public service and contribution towards civil discourse touched the lives of many. Generations of Congress men and women deeply loved him for his humility and patience. His legacy will continue to inspire us all," he said, adding that his wisdom and wit will be missed.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said every Congress leader and worker is feeling personally pained by Vora's death.

"Vora ji was a symbol of loyalty, dedication and patience towards the ideology of Congress," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also said Vora was present at every party meeting even at the age of 92 and expressed his views openly on every issue.

"Today, while bidding him goodbye I feel sad that an elder member of the family has left us. We will all miss him very much," she added.

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "A giant is no more. Sh Motilal Vora was the epitome of commitment, dedication and loyalty. He inspired an entire generation with his untiring attitude and capacity to brave every adversity. My heartfelt homage."

The Congress party also tweeted through its official handle, "We offer our heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of stalwart Congress leader, former Union Cabinet Minister and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Motilal Vora. Congress has lost a guiding light. May his soul rest in peace."

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad tweeted, "My humble last tributes to veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora. Heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family."

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said he joins thousands of Congress workers to mourn the passing away of Vora.

"Few have served the Congress party with such total devotion and loyalty for so long and so selflessly. His work ethic is a quality that every Congress worker should imbibe and practise," he tweeted.

Another senior leader Jairam Ramesh said Vora was the senior-most Congress leader who was evergreen and ever-active".

"He was one of the most decent of men who left his mark in public life in MP, Chhattisgarh, UP and in Parliament. Even in his late 80s and early 90s, he was a fully involved MP and a role model," he said.