Cong hits out at govt for no plan to evacuate Indians from Af

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the situation in Afghanistan is extremely alarming and India's strategic interests are at stake, but the government has not put in place any plan to evacuate its citizens there which is a gross abdication of duty.



However, the Congress leader also asked the Modi government to wake up from its slumber and protect Indians in the strife-torn country. Modi government's refusal to set in motion a well-thought-out plan to evacuate our citizens is a gross abdication of its duty and is totally unacceptable.

"The Congress party stands solidly behind protecting India's interests and expects a mature political and diplomatic response from our Government over the complete collapse of Government in Afghanistan and Taliban takeover," he told reporters.

"Despite this, the stunning silence of Narendra Modi govt is deeply disturbing and highly intriguing, which is beyond any reasonable understanding. Modi government's refusal to set in motion a well thought out plan to evacuate our citizens is a gross abdication of its duty and is totally unacceptable," he said.

"Situation in Afghanistan is extremely alarming. India's strategic interests are at stake. Safety and security of our embassy and its personnel and Indian citizens is at stake. Modi government need to wake up from its slumber and protect Indian citizens in Afghanistan," he also tweeted.

The Congress leader said that the Taliban and Haqqani Network connections with Pakistan's ISI and JeM, LeT, JuD are well known.

"There is an urgent need to revisit our geo-political interests in this background and its impact on J&K. Sadly, Modi government is oblivious of the same," he said, adding that the Prime Minister and External Affairs Minister need to come out and clearly spell out our policy for safe return of our citizens, embassy personnel as also our future relationship.

"Unexplained silence at this extremely critical juncture gives rise to a reasonable apprehension that Modi government is hiding something from the country. We are still in the dark over Modi government's role in Doha talks," the Congress leader said.