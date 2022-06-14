'Cong & corruption made for each other'

New Delhi: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday alleged that the Congress and corruption are "made for each other," and claimed that the opposition party was carrying out a "satyagraha for corruption."



The minority affairs minister's attack on the opposition party came after Congress leaders took to the streets on Monday as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case.

Naqvi said that with the family facing allegations, the Congress was "fabricating agitation." He said this proves that the Congress and corruption are "made for each other."

The country has earlier witnessed 'satyagraha' against corruption, but the country is witnessing the Congress' culture of "satyagraha for corruption" for the first time.

The Congress' attempt to show strength on the streets during investigation into a corruption case shows its brazen attitude despite indulging in graft, Naqvi told reporters.