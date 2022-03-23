Commuters brace for inconvenience on Wed as protesters seeking an Ahir regiment plan to block key routes of NH-48

Gurugram: With lakhs of commuters dependent on this route for travelling, National Highway -48 is a major lifeline that connects Gurugram to not only Delhi but also other places like Nuh, Manesar, Rewari, Alwar and Jaipur.Agitating for more than 45 days for a separate regiment for Ahir group just like Jat Regiment in the Indian Army thousands of protestors have decided to intensify their protest by blocking major points of NH-48 on March 23. With Gurugram and Rewari being major belts of Ahirs, it is feared that maximum impact of this protest will be felt in this area.



Having already witnessed the adverse impacts that can emanate with blocking of NH-48, the Gurugram Police is taking no chances and has begun to make arrangements for the convenience of the commuters accordingly.

To begin with the Gurugram Police has directed that on Wednesday at least for 14 hours there will be no movement of heavy vehicles on NH-48.

Knowing very well that areas of Manesar and areas around it that are situated along NH-48 are auto and manufacturing belts, the Gurugram Police has had talks with several stakeholders. The Gurugram Police has consulted with not only Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hero and major auto ancillary units and have asked them to reduce the movement of trucks on Wednesday. For those trucks that have to travel on urgent basis, separate routes in the form of Southern Periphery Road, Sohna Road, KMP Expressway will be provided.

Massive inconveniences are also expected to be faced by lakhs of passengers' vehicles that have been placed under the category of light vehicles. To begin, those commuters who will be coming from Delhi and would want to go to areas of Hero Chowk or to Manesar will be diverted to Sohna Road using Cyber greens area.

From Sohna Road they would have to take Southern Periphery Road for their further travels. For those who would want to go to areas of Rewari and beyond will also have an option to take KMP Expressway.

Situation will also not be smooth and easy for commuters who will be coming from Rajasthan to Gurugram and Delhi through NH-48. These commuters again will be directed to use alternate routes of Southern Periphery Road and KMP Expressway for their travels.

With lakhs of vehicles passing through NH-48 on a daily basis, it is going to be a big challenge for Gurugram Traffic Police officials as traffic chaos on NH-48 could lead to massive traffic jams. From earlier incidents blockades at NH-48 due to farm protests had resulted in commuters stuck on the road for three to four hours. This situation becomes even worse during monsoon season when waterlogging in certain routes of NH-48 have resulted in a traffic jam for a period of six to eight hours.

Even on a normal day traffic jams at NH-48 especially Sirhaul the entry point between Delhi and Gurugram is a regular feature.Even though there are fears that lakhs of commuters will face inconveniences on Wednesday thousands of protestors remain unfazed from this entire scenario. The protestors have threatened that they will try to get a crowd of more than 50,000 people to get their demands met of a separate Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.