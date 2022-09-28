Collegium recommends elevation of Bombay HC Chief Justice to SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended elevation of Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Justice Dipankar Datta, as a judge of the apex court.

According to a statement uploaded on the top court's website, a meeting of the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit was held on Monday.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on September 26, 2022 has recommended elevation of Mr Justice Dipankar Datta, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court (PHC: Calcutta), as judge of the Supreme Court," the statement said.

Justice Datta was elevated to the bench of the Calcutta High Court as a permanent judge on June 22, 2006 and elevated as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on April 28, 2020.

Born in February 1965, Justice Datta is the son of late Salil Kumar Datta, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, and brother-in-law of Justice Amitava Roy, who was a former judge of the apex court.