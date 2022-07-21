Collegium approves elevation of 21 Judicial Officers as Judges in HCs
New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana has approved the proposal for the elevation of 21 Judicial Officers as Judges in the different High Courts.
The Collegium, which also comprises Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, on Wednesday, approved the proposal for the elevation of seven Judicial Officers as Judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
The names of the Judicial Officers are -- Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, Syamsunder Bandaru, Shri Srinivas Vutukuru, Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao, and Duppala Venkata Ramana.
The Collegium has also approved the proposal for the elevation of nine Judicial Officers as Judges in the Allahabad High Court.
The names of the Judicial Officers are -- Renu Agarwal, Mohd. Azhar Husain Idrisi, Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Jyotsna Sharma, Mayank Kumar Jain, Shiv Shanker Prasad, Gajendra Kumar, Surendra Singh-I, and Nalin Kumar Srivastava.
The Collegium in its meeting held on July 19, 2022, has approved the proposal for the elevation of five Judicial Officers as Judges in the Karnataka High Court.
The names of the Judicial Officers are --Anil Bheemsen Katti, Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja, Chandrashekhar Mrutyunjaya Joshi, Umesh Manjunathbhat Adiga, and Talkad Girigowda Shivashankare Gowda.
The three-member Collegium, which takes decisions concerning the high court judges, took the decision in a meeting and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court website Wednesday.
