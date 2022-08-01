CMIE data on unemployment baseless, have been trashed by NITI Ayayog: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the NITI Aayog has dismissed the unemployment figures of CMIE as baseless. In fact, the unemployment rate in Haryana is only 8 percent and in the direction of reducing it, work is being done to hone the skills of the youth.



The Chief Minister was interacting with the media persons after a meeting with the representatives of NITI Aayog held at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi today. The Chief Minister said that detailed discussions were held in the meeting regarding agriculture, education, health sector, urban local bodies, information technology, and other subjects.

He said that in the upcoming meeting of NITI Aayog to be chaired by the Prime Minister, details regarding requirements of all the subjects and schemes of Haryana State will be put forward. He said that the government's primary goal is to develop all the areas in the state and to make the lives of the citizens better.

Khattar said that doubling the income of farmers and diversification of crops have been discussed in the meeting. Apart from this, a detailed discussion was held on the preparation of the plan in view of the International Millet Year.

He said that Haryana aims to implement the New Education Policy by the year 2025 and various changes have been implemented in this direction. Plans are being implemented to continuously improve the health sector.

The Chief Minister said that 20 districts of Haryana are included in the top 100 districts of the country in the health sector. Discussions have also taken place in today's meeting in the context of making the health sector better. Apart from this, there have also been discussions on expanding the infrastructure in cities, improving the lives of citizens and expanding the use of information technology.

Chief Minister Khattar said that Haryana has come from the sixth position to the third position in innovation. Parivar Pehchan Patra is a unique scheme of Haryana Government. Notable work has been done in the field of higher education in Haryana. In order to make the youth self-reliant, better schemes were also discussed to develop their skills. With the passing of the graduation examination, the interested youth are being provided passports by the state government.

The meeting was attended by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers'Welfare, Dr. Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Anand Mohan Sharan, Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department Arun Gupta, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister V. Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director General Information, Public Relations and Languages, Dr. Amit Kumar Agrawal and Director, School Education Anshaj Singh were present.