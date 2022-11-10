CM Khattar making Hry farmer oriented

Chandigarh: The efforts of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in making Haryana a farmer-oriented state have brought positive outcomes; as Haryana has been awarded the India Agribusiness Best State Award- 2022 by the Union Government for its outstanding contribution to the agriculture sector. Issued by the Indian Chamber for Food and Agriculture, Haryana has been accorded the award for its distinguished contribution in the areas of agriculture-friendly policies and programmes, production, inputs, technologies, marketing, value addition, infrastructure, and exports in the state.

Expressing gratitude to the Centre government, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the effort is now to make Haryana a farmer-oriented state from an agriculture-oriented one. "For this, along with modernity in agriculture, the big goal is to increase the income of the farmers. While the state government is buying more than 14 crops at MSP, it is also encouraging the farmers to adopt modern farming," he said.