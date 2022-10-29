CM inaugurates bus port with modern facilities at Faridabad

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday inaugurated Dr Mangal Sen bus port, NIT Faridabad equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.The bus port has been constructed at a cost of Rs 130 crore on an area of four acres. He said that commercial activity in this bus port will start by Feburary 28, 2023.

Khattar said that from now onwards the new bus stands which will be constructed on PPP mode in Haryana will be renamed as Bus Ports.

After Faridabad NIT, now new bus ports will be built in Ballabhgarh, Sonipat, Karnal as well as two bus ports in district Gurugram on PPP mode, added the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that Haryana's transport service is one of the best transport services in the country. The State Government is committed to providing safe, secure, economical and reliable transport facilities to commuters.

He said that the State Government is already providing better transportation services to passengers across the State. Various bus stands across the state are being renovated with better infrastructure and with state-of-the-art facilities on similar lines to the airport; the bus stand in Haryana is now being called bus ports, said Khattar.