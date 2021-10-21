Class X, XII Board exams: CBSE releases date sheet for minor subjects

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday announced the date sheet for minor subjects in the first term board exams for classes 10 and 12.

While the exams for minor subjects for class 10 will be conducted from November 17 to December 7, those for class 12 will be conducted from November 16 to December 30.

The board had on Monday announced that the first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus were part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

The exams will be objective and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will start from 11.30 am instead of 10.30 am in view of the winter season.

The exams for the minor subjects will be conducted by schools, though the question paper will be provided by the board.