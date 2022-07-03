Clarify stand on your alleged links with Udaipur murder accused: Bhaghel to BJP
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said the BJP should clarify its stand on its alleged links with the accused in the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, and wondered whether the incident was a conspiracy to incite communal violence.
On Saturday, the Congress had alleged that the main accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in Udaipur was a member of the BJP. However, the BJP had dismissed the claim as "baseless".
Responding to a query on the Udaipur incident, Baghel told reporters here, "No civilized society will accept the barbaric incident of murder in Udaipur. I strongly condemn this. I have demanded that the accused be punished at the earliest..."
"But another angle has come to the fore in the incident. The BJP should tell about its connection with the accused. It is viral on social media that the party has links with the accused. BJP should clarify it. Is this a conspiracy to incite communal riots? Who are the conspirators of the incident? This is a matter of investigation," he added.
At a press conference in the national capital on Saturday, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera had cited Facebook posts showing accused Riyaz Akhtari with local BJP leaders and sought to know whether the Centre had moved quickly to transfer the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) due to this reason.
The BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya said the accused were not BJP members and accused the opposition party of peddling
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Bank frauds of over `100 cr witness major fall in FY223 July 2022 5:03 PM GMT
'Commerce Min looking to release new foreign trade policy before...3 July 2022 5:02 PM GMT
Reserve Bank's deposit insurance arm to pay depositors of two...3 July 2022 5:02 PM GMT
DGFT issues RCs for 1.6 mn tonne wheat export after May 13 ban order3 July 2022 5:02 PM GMT
Global factors, crude oil, macro data to drive stocks this week:...3 July 2022 5:01 PM GMT