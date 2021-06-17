CJI seeks Singapore's help for setting up Int'l Arbitration Centre

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India N VRamana on Thursday said he has sought the help of his counterpart in Singapore for establishing an International Arbitration Centre here to adjudicate commercial disputes, as the city is well connected to the world geographically.

Chief Justice Ramana, who is camping in Raj Bhavan, in an informal chat said he also suggested that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao provide support in terms of necessary infrastructure for the proposed facility initially.

"I spoke to the Chief Justice of Singapore... He wants some assistance from India about the artificial intelligence..

He wants to know how the Supreme Court is using Artificial intelligence.. And I requested him to help us establish the International Arbitration Centre because the world's best arbitration centre is in Singapore. For that he agreed," he said. The CJI pointed out that most companies go to either London or Singapore to settle their disputes while Hyderabad is centrally located and well connected to the Gulf, European and Asian countries.

Established in 1991 as an independent, not-for-profit organisation, SIAC has a proven track record in providing neutral arbitration services to the business community.