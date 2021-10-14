Civic polls: BJP to launch 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra'

New Delhi: Ahead of municipal corporation polls early next year, the Delhi BJP will launch its extensive 'Jhuggi Samman Yatra' from Friday on the occasion of Vijayadashami in a bid to reach out to slum dwellers in the city.



Extending respect and acknowledging identity of the residents of slum settlements in the city is an important aim of the yatra starting from October 15, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said in a press conference at the party office on Wednesday. In the first leg of the campaign, teams of Delhi BJP leaders and workers will cover 33 Assembly segments between October 15 to November 29. The campaign will begin from Moti Nagar Assembly constituency, he said.

"In view of the civic issues like sewer, power and water woes and other problems faced by people living in slums, the BJP teams will have dialogue with them and try to resolve it to their satisfaction," Gupta said.