Citing threats from 'lumpen elements', AMU V-C seeks security for himself, family

Aligarh (UP): AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor has sought from the state authorities extra security for himself and his family before the university reopens on January 13, citing threats from "lumpen elements and outsiders", varsity sources said on Sunday.



The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was closed early for winter vacations from December 16, a day after students clashed with police during a protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on campus.

The university was to reopen on January 6 but the vacation was extended owing to persisting tension over the changes in the citizenship law. It will reopen in phases starting Monday.

The vice chancellor (VC) has written a letter to the state authorities, including the director general of police and the home secretary, asking for extra security for himself and his family in view of threats posed by "lumpen elements and outsiders, including some rusticated students," the sources said.

The letter, which was marked as 'secret', has somehow been leaked in the media, they said. Later, Mansoor said in a statement that he has no problem if "students exercise

their democratic rights by holding peaceful protests" against any legislation which is rankling them.