Chh'garh will give fin help to labourers to promote empowerment of girls: CM

Jagdalpur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said a new scheme will be launched to promote empowerment of girls under which the first two daughters of labourers will be given financial assistance for their education and employment.

The state government will also implement a five-day week working system for its employees in a bid to increase their work efficiency and productivity. The contribution of the state government under the employees' Contributory Pension Scheme will be increased from 10 per cent to 14 per cent, an official release quoted the CM as saying.

Baghel was speaking at a function held at the Lalbagh Parade ground in Jagdalpur after unfurling the national flag to mark the 73rd Republic Day.

Jagdalpur is the headquarter of the Bastar district, located over 300 km away from the state capital Raipur. 'Mukhyamantri Noni Sashaktikaran Sahayata Yojana (Chief Minister Girl Empowerment Assistance Scheme) will be launched in the state to support the daughters of labourer families in education, employment, self-employment and marriage, the release quoted Baghel as saying.

Under the new scheme, a sum of Rs 20,000 will be deposited in the bank account of each of the first two daughters of labourers registered with the 'Chhattisgarh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board', the release said.

The CM said 'Women Security Cell' will be formed in every district of the state.

Baghel also said that a simple and transparent law will be enacted this year to regularise all the irregular building constructions and necessary provisions will be made to regularise business activities operated in residential areas. The state government will also simplify laws related to the felling of trees given the complexity of existing rules.