Chh'garh CM urges HM Shah to increase job opportunities in Bastar to end Naxal problem

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to generate more employment opportunities in the state's Bastar region to end the Naxal problem.



During the meeting here, the chief minister discussed various issues such as increasing telecom facilities in Naxal-affected regions and deployment of two more CRPF battalions in Bastar.

The home minister assured immediate action on the same, an official statement from the state government said.

Bhagel said iron ore is available in abundance in the Bastar region and if the ore is made available at 30 per cent discount to steel plants to be set up in Bastar, then investment of hundreds of crores of rupees and thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created.

He also said that grid power has not yet reached large parts of the region due to difficult geographical areas.

With the establishment of a large number of solar power plants, it is possible to meet the energy needs of the people and their economic development, the chief minister said.

Bhagel requested a grant to make cold chains for arranging the processing and sale of minor forest produce, forest medicines and horticultural crops.

The chief minister demanded a sum of at least Rs 50 crore each year for development of livelihood in all the seven aspiring districts of the Bastar region of the state.

Baghel also urged Shah not to privatise NMDC, to which the home minister assured that he will consider the request.

He also discussed issues related to livelihood development, development of banks, roads and infrastructure in Naxal-affected areas.

A meeting of officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and officials of Chhattisgarh in Raipur has also been scheduled soon to discuss various issues, the statement said.