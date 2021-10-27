Chhattisgarh: Tribal dance fest, statehood celebration from today

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is all set to hold a five-day 'National Tribal Dance Festival' and 'Rajyotsava 2021' (statehood celebrations) in the capital Raipur from Thursday, officials said.

As many as 59 tribal dance troupes from 27 states and six Union Territories of the country, and seven from foreign countries, including Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Uganda and Nigeria, will take part in the dance festival to be held during the first three days of the five-day event, they said.

An exhibition and other programmes focusing on former prime minister Indira Gandhi and former deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will be held on October 31.

The event will conclude with the statehood celebration on November 1, they said.

Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000 after the bifurcation of Madhya Pradesh.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will be the chief guest in the inaugural ceremony of the event to be held at 11 am on Thursday at the Science College ground here, a state public relations officer said.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will preside over the function and senior Congress leaders, including Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, PL Punia and BK Hariprasad, will also be present as special guests, he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi will attend the October 29 function as chief guest, the official said.

On October 31, which is the death anniversary Indira Gandhi and the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Baghel will inaugurate an exhibition focusing on the two leaders, he said.

A seminar based on the thoughts and vision of Indira Gandhi will also be held at the Science College ground where Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Singh Surjewala will be guest speakers, the official said.