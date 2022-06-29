Chhattisgarh: Tehsildar booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage
Durg: An offence has been registered against a revenue officer for allegedly raping a 38-year-old government employee on a false promise of marriage in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Wednesday.
Based on a complaint, a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against Virendra Sirmour, a tehsildar posted in Sukma district, on Tuesday, said Mamta Sharma, the station house officer (SHO) of Newai police station said.
The victim became acquainted with Sirmour in 2019 when the latter was posted as naib tehsildar in Mungeli district, she said.
The accused had allegedly been exploiting the victim sexually for the last five years, by promising to marry her, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.
